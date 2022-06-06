Mason Barnett pitches Auburn baseball to NCAA super regional with 11-4 win over UCLA

AUBURN — An NCAA official barged onto the field and interrupted the proceedings. That was the only thing that was going to stop Mason Barnett on Sunday night at Plainsman Park.

UCLA hitters certainly weren't going to. Barnett's 10th strikeout of the night was also his 88th pitch, matching a season-high. It was his 10th consecutive batter retired, also matching his longest outing at 5⅓ innings. He hadn't allowed a hit since the first batter of the game.

Pitch No. 89 was another strike. Then came the disruption.

Barnett gestured in exasperation. Soon the tarp would be activated, rain would ensue and Auburn baseball would have to wait for Monday to celebrate its first regional-clinching win at home since 1999.

But the suspended game, the last 11 outs — it was all a formality. This was Barnett's moment. He was greeted with hugs and resounding applause.

He twirled the best start of his career to send Auburn to an NCAA super regional for the third time in the last five seasons. The Tigers (40-19) sailed past UCLA (40-24) 11-4 to finish the regional plus-33 in run differential. They have won nine consecutive regional games dating back to 2018.

Barnett saved his best for this

Auburn coach Butch Thompson said before the regional that Trace Bright and Joseph Gonzalez would probably start the first two games, in one order or the other. After that would be an improvisational exercise.

It's fitting that Barnett was announced as the Tigers' third starter an hour before the UCLA game. After all, he had to patch the hole as their third weekend starter this season after Hayden Mullins' injury.

Barnett will be remembered as the hero of Auburn's homefield coronation. After a leadoff double in the first, he struck out the next three.

He was only picking up steam.

Barnett hurled 96 mph heat. When he got ahead in counts, he dominated. Nine of his 10 strikeouts came without a three-ball count.

This was his fifth outing of five-plus innings this season, and the only one without allowing a run.

Sonny DiChiara finishes strong weekend

UCLA's starting pitcher didn't fare so well. After playing the early game against Florida State, the Bruins used James Hepp as an opener. He didn't record an out, leaving with an infinite ERA for the night after Sonny DiChiara's RBI single.

DiChiara singled up the middle again in the fourth, scoring two more to put Auburn ahead 4-0. He finished the game 3-for-4 with two walks. For the regional? Sonny D was 9-for-15 with two homers, seven RBIs, eight runs and a .684 on-base percentage.

Shutting the door ... a day later

After tabling the 9-0 game until Monday afternoon, Auburn turned to a bullpen that has been reliable late in the season.

The Bruins made Auburn fans sweat with a pair of runs in the seventh and eighth, but it never quite matched the momentum UCLA achieved during a nine-run comeback in its conference tournament.

Relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter surrendered two runs each but got Auburn to the finish line.