Thibodaux man charged in Napoleonville shooting that injured 5

A Thibodaux man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he shot several people during a Napoleonville gathering last month.

Jakeem Ramon Coler, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, cruelty to juveniles and illegal use of weapons, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charged stemmed from an incident that occurred May 13 at a large party in Napoleonville. Deputies were called out to the area to investigate shots fired and found several spent cartridges.

Investigators determined that a fight occurred among several people and at some point several shots were fired that left five people with non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. Following an investigation, Coler was identified as the shooter.

He was taken into custody Friday in Thibodaux and was booked into the Assumption Parish jail, where he is being held without bail.