Tonight’s Commute Might Be a Bit Dicey, Weather Wise. Stay Safe!

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A fire has destroyed a home in rural Burlington, Ia. Fire crews were called to a home in the Concordia Township in rural Burlington at 11:41 A.M. on Wednesday. When crews arrived on the scene they found flames and smoke showing from the single-family dwelling. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 1:30 P.M. The property is owned by Adam Miller and Michael Miller of Burlington., however no one was there when the fire started. Damage estimates are still being assessed, but the property is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office. Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by Gladstone, Denmark, Wever, and West Burlington Fire Departments who provided manpower and water tenders. Superior Ambulance also assisted at the scene. . There were no injuries.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO