ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tonight’s Commute Might Be a Bit Dicey, Weather Wise. Stay Safe!

By Bill Stage
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're used to it in this area. Especially this time of year. Seems like the weather man on the TV is spouting off about winds and rain and tornados every other day. Around 5 pm they say we could get some weather that may make your commute a bit trickier than...

irock935.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

New Study Claims Illinois Is More Attractive Than Iowa

Some very smart people over at Zippa usually create fun rankings of states. They have had the best states to live in, the most fun states, and many others, but they held nothing back with this one. They ranked states based on how attractive they are. Spoiler Alert... Iowa ranked...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Mediacom network fiber transfer impacts IA customers during pre-dawn hours June 9

Mediacom Communications is scheduled to disconnect network fiber attached to the old I-74 bridge and activate temporary fiber transport lines recently placed on the newly built I-74 bridge. As a result of the line transfer, Mediacom services will be temporarily unavailable to Iowa customers in Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties during pre-dawn hours on Thursday, […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Effingham Radio

Isolated Severe Weather Still Possible This Evening in Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois still has the potential to see an isolated severe storm or two this afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, the threat remains east of I-57. Hazards with isolated storms could include 60mph wind gusts, quarter-sized hail, and localized flash flooding. An isolated tornado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Severe storms hit central, eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages. Hail was...
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Drive-In Theatre Owner Celebrates 50 Years

One man has meant an awful lot to eastern Iowa movie lovers over the last half-century. Last night, one of his longtime businesses was celebrated. Dennis Voy has owned the 61 Drive-In Theatre near Delmar in Clinton County since the spring of 1972. If you're a moviegoer and feel that last name seems very familiar, you're right.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Lincoln Park#Memorial Stadium#Dance#Eastern Iowa
I-Rock 93.5

East Moline’s Firecracker Run Is Celebrating 40 Years Of Running

There are things we consider traditions to celebrate America's birthday in the Quad Cities. Some of those things include watching fireworks, going to pool parties, boating on the Mississippi River, eating hotdogs and hamburgers, and even running a race. The Firecracker Run in East Moline has been a tradition for many runners in the Quad Cities and this year, runners will celebrate 40 years of running during Independence Day weekend in East Moline.
EAST MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
NWS
WHO 13

2022 Iowa Primary Results

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Fire Destroys House In Rural Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A fire has destroyed a home in rural Burlington, Ia. Fire crews were called to a home in the Concordia Township in rural Burlington at 11:41 A.M. on Wednesday. When crews arrived on the scene they found flames and smoke showing from the single-family dwelling. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 1:30 P.M. The property is owned by Adam Miller and Michael Miller of Burlington., however no one was there when the fire started. Damage estimates are still being assessed, but the property is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office. Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by Gladstone, Denmark, Wever, and West Burlington Fire Departments who provided manpower and water tenders. Superior Ambulance also assisted at the scene. . There were no injuries.
BURLINGTON, IA
I-Rock 93.5

17 of 100 Worst Puppy Mills Are Located In Iowa

The Humane Society has posted a list of the 100 worst puppy mills in the US and Iowa has a whopping 17 on the list! That makes Iowa the second-worst state for puppy mills right behind Missouri. The Last Hope Animal Rescue shared on their Facebook page what people can...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy