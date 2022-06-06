ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Team Indiana receives send-off as Special Olympics 2022 USA Games gets underway

WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's all part of the "Ivey Homecourt Classic" which kicked off...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 1

Related
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb appoints Derek Molter to Indiana Supreme Court

Shortcakes on the Blacktop returns to South Bend after two-year hiatus. The money raised is going to several local organizations. Purdue President Mitch Daniels retiring; new president selected. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Purdue President Mitch Daniels will be retiring at the end of the year. ‘What Drug-Free Looks to Me’...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
WNDU

Michigan Sen. Stabenow receives Keystone Policy Center Leadership Award

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Keystone Policy Center is honoring Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow for her record of bipartisanship, saying she has a well-earned reputation as a coalition-builder with a devotion to the American people. We are honored to recognize her with the 2022 Keystone Leadership Award and thank her for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer signs security bill for Michigan schools

(WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new bill to address the rise in gun violence. The bill will provide more funding for school security plans. It will also help hire and retain mental health professionals, and provide additional learning opportunities for Oxford Community Schools. Oxford High School was...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

You can fish for free in Michigan this upcoming weekend

(WNDU) - You can fish for free in Michigan this upcoming weekend. All fishing license fees will be waived on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Residents and out-of-state visitors can fish on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. However, all fishing regulations...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WNDU

‘What Drug-Free Looks to Me’ commercials airing on WNDU

(WNDU) - For the last two years, The Partnership for a Drug-Free St. Joseph County hosted a video contest encouraging middle and high school kids in the county to submit a video. This year’s theme was “What Drug-Free Looks Like on Me.” The prize—having your video run on WNDU as...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs

Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol. Flag football team rescues man who crashed vehicle into pond. Updated: 17 minutes ago. |. A group of Jacksonville flag football players pulled...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy