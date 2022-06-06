Part of Pawnee under boil order

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois American Water is investing over $6 million to replace over 20,000 feet of water main throughout the Champaign County water service area. Work started in May and will continue across Champaign-Urbana, Fisher, and Sadorus. The company said it works to replace water mains annually to...
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Fuel prices are hitting Illinoisans hard and have many drivers rethinking their travel. But agencies like police and fire don't have a choice in running these life saving calls. Now, cities large and small are feeling the strain of rising prices. Police, firefighters and paramedics are ready...
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a large fire in Lincoln Tuesday night. It happened at Tazwood Mental Health Center, which was already operating virtually due to building construction. Lincoln Rural Fire responded to a structure fire at the corner of Pekin St. and Sangamon St. around...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- One individual was sent to the hospital after a shooting incident in Sullivan. According to police at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office to assist with a shooting investigation.
BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Details about what led to three firefighters becoming seriously injured in a Beardstown apartment fire response have been released by investigators. A report from the Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health was released in relation to the May 16, 2021 fire at a Beardstown apartment building. In the fire response, three firefighters became lost on the second floor, declared a mayday and left the structure from a second floor window. The fall was about 21 feet up from the ground, OSHA officials said.
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Logan County Health Department said it collected a mosquito batch that tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The batch was found in rural Mt. Pulaski, leaders said. West Nile encephalitis is an infection of the brain caused by West Nile Virus, which can...
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing Land of Lincoln Credit Union in Effingham. At about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, police learned the crime had occurred. They responded with Effingham County sheriff's deputies, Illinois State Police troopers and Illinois Secretary of State officers to the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New automatic warning devices will be installed at 750N grade crossing of the Illinois Central Railroad Company’s track, located near Guthrie in Ford County. The Illinois Commerce Commission granted approval of the Stipulated Agreement, the project estimated cost to install the safety improvements is $327,927.
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry. According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed. The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A young girl struck by a car in Decatur has recovered enough to return home!. A’Milyon Mollohan, 5, was hit by a car on June 8 when she was crossing the street on East Condit Street. The victim's mother heard screams and the driver taking off.
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois state trooper was attacked during a traffic stop, and the encounter was caught on camera. Dashcam video was obtained by NBC affiliate WEEK in a Freedom of Information Act request. State trooper Matthew Niehaus had stopped Randy Turner on May 25 for speeding, claiming he was driving at 109 miles per hour when the speed limit was 70. The stop happened on northbound I-55 near the Chenoa exit at around mile marker 186.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Grab a canoe and hit the water this weekend. Saturday at Rock Springs Conservation area, the Macon County Conservation District will offer canoe rentals. "This is the first year we’re offering this, and we kind of wanted to dip our toes in and see what the...
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of robbing a Hardee's at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, identified as a Black male with a thin build and dreadlocks, entered the Hillsboro store, located at 201 School St., Friday afternoon. They said he was wearing a dark hoodie with a design and writing on the front, along with a mask with light-colored writing on the front of it.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In the kickoff to summer, the Decatur Park District reported almost 15,000 guests at its facilities. The district said it's prepared to keep up with demand. "In the summer we onboard up to 500 more employees, where throughout the year we only have 100 full-time employees,"...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has bee found guilty of murder in connection to the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett. In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury found Demarco Jones, 30, guilty of first degree murder and armed robbery. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Clinic broke ground Wednesday on its new state-of-the-art pediatrics building. The facility, located at 3500 Conifer Drive, will have 60 exam rooms, an on-site lab and radiology, as well as pediatric urgent care. Building the 40,000 square foot structure is expected to create around 200 construction jobs.
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Mass transit districts are preparing for an influx of riders due to the post-pandemic and inflation. The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District reported in 2020, ridership was low because of COVID-19. However, in 2021 and 2022, ridership has increased due to students returning to campus and work returning to normalcy.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County is working to slash the unemployment in the area by getting workers into the right jobs. "Anytime we can take someone who is underemployed or unemployed into employment and self sufficient, everyone wins," said Rocki Wilkerson. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Juneteenth celebration at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will feature a rare copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The document, which features the signature of Abraham Lincoln, will be free to view for the public. It will be displayed at ALPLM on June 17, June 19-24 and June 27-30.
MACON COUNTY (WAND)- Macon County Sheriff's Department is launching a new smartphone application that will allow the sheriff’s office to connect with Macon County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which...
Comments / 0