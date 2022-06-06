Part of Pawnee under boil order

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Details about what led to three firefighters becoming seriously injured in a Beardstown apartment fire response have been released by investigators. A report from the Illinois Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health was released in relation to the May 16, 2021 fire at a Beardstown apartment building. In the fire response, three firefighters became lost on the second floor, declared a mayday and left the structure from a second floor window. The fall was about 21 feet up from the ground, OSHA officials said.

