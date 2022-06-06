South Windsor community to discuss open carry ordinance in town buildings

Business owners in Downtown New Bedford, still reeling from the recent closing of the downtown police station, are demanding relief from crude vagrants who relieve themselves seemingly whenever and wherever they choose. A downtown merchant shared the above photo with me taken on Monday of a man who selected a...
SOUTH HADLEY – Selectboard vice chair Sarah Etelman died on Friday, June 3, following a battle with cancer. Funeral arrangements are being finalized. There will be a remembrance of her by the board at Tuesday night’s meeting. “We are saddened by the news of Sarah’s passing,” Town Administrator...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. State parks are reaching capacity as people turn out to enjoy sunny skies and relatively cooler temperatures for early June. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that at least four state parks are closed due to...
Police say a large police presence in Latham Tuesday afternoon started with a fight on a CDTA bus. They tell NewsChannel 13 two people on the bus were fighting, when at least one displayed a gun. The two people got off the bus at Latham Farms and continued to fight.
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — We’ve heard a lot about tracking great white sharks along the Cape but the South Shore is also on the lookout. The Town of Marshfield is adding more technology after approving two high-tech detection buoys that send instant alerts when a tagged shark is in the area.
MARION – At a virtual hearing June 9, the select board ordered a Marion dog to be humanely euthanized after the animal severely injured another canine last month, four years after killing a dog in a separate incident. Stella, a 130-pound female mastiff owned by Jennifer and David MacDonald,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two male gunshot victims were found on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. According to Walsh, the gunshot victims were transported to Baystate with non-lifethreatneing injuries. The incident is under investigation by the Springfield...
One man was arrested for fleeing from police and having a loaded gun following a fight with another man at a grocery store in Western Massachusetts. The incident took place in Hampden County around 5:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2 at the Key Foods in Holyoke located at 13 Cabot St.
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.
Less than a month after 15-year-old Hamden High freshman Elijah Gomez was shot to death while walking home from school on the Farmington Canal Trail, Hamden police have arrested his alleged murderer. Acting Police Chief Timothy Wydra made that announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference held at the Hamden...
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has shut down an area of Groton Monday afternoon. City of Groton police say the Clarence B. Sharp Highway is closed between Rainville Avenue and Meridian Street. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Comments / 1