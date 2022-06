The West Seattle Bridge will reopen on September 12. "We expect the West Seattle Bridge to be open to traffic during the week of September 12," SDOT Program Manager Heather Marx said in a statement. "Sharing that today is a relief since our focus has always been on safely getting everyone back on the bridge ASAP. It’s been hard having to wait for this update, but we did need to get through the concrete work to understand exactly where we were schedule-wise. Thank you for being so patient, Seattle.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO