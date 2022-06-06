ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Moving Forward

By Writers Society Gathering
snjtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACT students Patricia Allen, left, and Aleyzia Wilson. Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) and the Cumberland County Campus Educational Foundation hosted a Community Garden event in celebration of Earth Day on April 22. Students from the college’s Adult Center for Transition (ACT) played a key role in the event and...

snjtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
snjtoday.com

Millville Chamber Awards

The Greater Millville Chamber of Commerce put on a spectacular evening of Pride in Millville Awards on May 26 at the Levoy Theatre on High Street in the Glasstown Arts District. The upper lobby filled with the night’s award winners, families, Millville business owners and city and county officials mingling. Appetizers were catered by the Old Irish Oar House Pub and mini desserts were provided by Everything Classie Sweet Soulful Café.
MILLVILLE, NJ
snjtoday.com

On the Run on The Ave

Things are heating up on The Ave and it’s not just the temperature. We’re heading toward two of our big summer events, with another one waiting in the wings. Last week’s column dealt with Cruise Down Memory Lane, which is coming up this week, so this week’s column will be devoted to our fourth annual Running The Ave 5K set for two weeks later.
VINELAND, NJ
snjtoday.com

Eventful Summer

Do you feel those temperatures heating up? Summer is here and along with it are some summer fun events. The Xspero team is excited to join several events across South Jersey this season and thanks to some amazing partners, we’ll be hosting some great gift card giveaways. The Cruise...
VINELAND, NJ
snjtoday.com

Vineland Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps is Back

This has been a very busy year for the Vineland Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program, which has an affiliate group in the Vineland school district. Two years of living in the virtual world, the inability to drill and march, wear the uniform, and participate in the things that tie the cadets and the program together has been a strain on the program.
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Education
City
Millville, NJ
snjtoday.com

Time To Clean Out Your Closets

Beth Oliver, MWC, center; Stevie, right and Joe from Bargain Thrift Center. Last spring Beth Oliver, Millville Woman’s Club (MWC) fundraising chair, organized a “Clean Out Your Closet” event that turned out to be beneficial to all involved so she organized it again this spring. In April, club members started bringing sealed bags and cardboard boxes of gently used clothing and shoes, soft toys, games and small housewares to the clubhouse. These were donated to the Bargain Thrift Center on May 9 and, in turn, the Club was compensated per pound. It was a good opportunity for members to do some spring cleaning, provide the Bargain Thrift Center with items to sell and make some money to maintain clubhouse expenses. For information: barganthriftcenter.com.
MILLVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy