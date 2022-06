Wesley Sneijder has claimed he could have been as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but he "simply didn't feel like it" and preferred drinking wine. In 2010, Sneijder had a claim to being the best player in the world, as he was the key man in Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan, then scored five vital goals during the Netherland's run to the World Cup final that summer.

