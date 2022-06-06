Report: Manchester City and Liverpool Could be Destinations for Matthijs de Ligt as Manchester United Make Contact

Manchester City and Liverpool could be potential destinations for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer as Manchester United make contact for the Dutch international, according to reports.

United had been linked with a move for De Ligt in recent weeks as Erik Ten Hag is still known to be a fan of the central defender since his time at Ajax.

De Ligt however, was not keen on a move to United and has other ideas for the season ahead.

United's rivals, Liverpool and City are now being named as potential destinations for De Ligt this summer.

According to a new report from an Italian based media outlet Calcio Mercato;

"Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Manchester City are named as potential destinations for De Ligt who is not accepting Juve’s wage cut — #MUFC made contact for his signing, but did not want to guarantee him a €12 million salary."

United made contact for De Ligt, however did not want to pay the players extensive salary according to the report.

Ten Hag is looking to overhaul United's defence this summer and has targeted moves for both Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres as central defensive targets in the window.

