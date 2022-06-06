ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United are on the Trail of Dutch Defender Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5Ddc_0g2I5RSJ00

Manchester United are reportedly now on the trail of Dutch international defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a new report from Italian media.

Manchester United are reportedly now on the trail of Dutch international defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a new report from Italian media.

United are known to be assessing their right back situation this summer - with Erik Ten Hag looking to regenerate the squads defence in the window.

The Red Devils have reportedly transfer listed Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the transfer window with Ten Hag deciding that he prefers Diogo Dalot.

Wan-Bissaka arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of around £50million from Crystal Palace but could now leave United for a reduced fee or even on loan.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a new report from Italian media outlet, Calcio Mercato, United are amongst a number of clubs trailing Dumfries.

"Manchester United are among clubs on the trail of Denzel Dumfries."

It's been reported that Wan-Bissaka is a target for a number of clubs including AS Roma in Italy.

The Italian side now managed by former United manager Jose Mourinho won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

Ten Hag is said to want to sign a number of defenders this summer with Pau Torres being a central defensive target.

Jurrien Timber is said to be a target and is a versatile defender that can play across a central and right back position.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Dutch#Italian#The Red Devils
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Close In On Calvin Ramsay Transfer

Liverpool are close to signing 18-year old Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, various reports suggest. The club has been linked with him since April, with suggestions that he can play the role of understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold. According to the Guardian, the club are now in talks to sign Ramsay, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: Nunez unsure of United move

Benfica's Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 22, is hesitant to join Manchester United because they are not in the Champions League next season. (Mirror), external. United have made an initial offer of 60m euros (£51m) - plus 20m euros (£17m) in add-ons - for Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been contacted by manager Erik ten Hag. (Marca - in Spanish), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
809
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy