Report: Erik Ten Hag Has His Credentials Questioned As Ex-Liverpool Player Suggests Utd Should Have Looked Elsewhere

By Melissa Edwards
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Erik ten Hag has not yet managed a single game for Manchester United but pundit Danny Murphy told fans listening to TalkSport that he isn’t the man for the job.

Murphy said: “Of course it is credible winning the league three times with Ajax and he did alright with Utrecht. He’s not managed big players at a big club, so we don’t know how he’s going to deal with that pressure.

“Every part of his life will be magnified. Whether that will be the wrong shop at the wrong time or drives the wrong car. Everything he does is now going to be talked about.”

The former Liverpool man also stated that the current England coaching team in, Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland, would’ve been the better fit for the Red Devils.

He said: “ What they’ve achieved with England, managing big players. Gareth has evolved into a very intelligent football manager.

“With Steve by his side, they would do a great job at a big club. What United need now isn’t all about on the pitch.

“They need someone to bring together this squad and try and create a unity, atmosphere and energy that England have.”

Nevertheless, supporters will be seeing the dutchman in the dugout for the first time in July, when his team heads to Bangkok to face Liverpool in their first game of the preseason tour.

