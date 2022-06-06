Heisman Watch: A&M's Achane Named in Top 25 Running Backs

Just three running backs have won the Heisman Trophy since the turn of the century, is another waiting in the wings?

There have been just three running backs in college football to win the Heisman Trophy as college football's best player since 2000. But with a new crop of talent in 2022, is there another ball carrier that will raise the award in 2023?

From freshmen to seniors, this upcoming college football season will be one filled with excitement at the running back position. And the Texas A&M Aggies boast one of the best in Devon Achane.

The top 25 running backs were ranked by 247Sports and Achane was near the top.

9. DEVON ACHANE, TEXAS A&M One of America's fastest players at his position, Devon Achane will get more touches for the Aggies following the exit of Isaiah Spiller to the NFL — which means more opportunity for explosive players. He's been a dynamic threat on Texas A&M's track team this spring and brings a similar blaze to the gridiron as a multi-position headache for opposing defenses. Achane galloped his way to 910 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 7 yards per carry. Over his first two years in College Station, he has also registered 29 total receptions for a 12.3 yards per catch average.

Achane is a versatile football player, with the ability to both run the ball and make difficult catches . Is he a pass-catching running back or a wide receiver who specializes in running the ball?

Both. What the Aggies have in Achane is a football player with unique skills . There's a player in the NFL who currently runs the ball with seemingly ease while also making difficult catches look routine, in Deebo Samuel with the San Francisco 49ers.

There are far worse players one could be compared to than Samuel. Watch out for Achane in 2022. The Heisman committee might just come calling.

