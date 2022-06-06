ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa officials warn voters to be wary of election disinformation ahead of June 7 primary

By Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
State and federal officials are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for disinformation ahead of Iowa's Tuesday primary election.

At the same time, they say Iowans should rest assured their votes will be counted accurately.

More than 64,000 Iowans have already voted early in the election, which will determine the Democratic and Republican candidates in dozens of races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, the Iowa Legislature and county offices.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said his office is coordinating with county auditors, as well as federal and state law enforcement, to monitor and prevent threats to voters.

"My staff has open lines of communication with all 99 counties. We will be there to assist them with any issues that arise tomorrow," he said at a news conference Monday. "My office and your local election officials are the best sources for reliable election information. Do not fall for this misinformation or disinformation wave that we’ve seen recently."

Iowa has several election security measures that should help reassure Iowans that their votes will be counted accurately, Pate said. Those include using paper ballots, conducting pre- and post-election audits to ensure votes were counted correctly, voter ID, employing bipartisan teams of poll workers and coordinating against cyber threats.

"I can’t emphasize enough the integrity of the vote and the safety of the voters are my top priorities," Pate said. "So we want you to go out there, we want to make sure your voice is heard and we want you to be a voter."

Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said the department is monitoring for digital and physical threats involving elections.

He said voters should be on the lookout for misinformation, which could take the form of inflammatory accusations or incorrect information designed to cause confusion.

"Historically, misinformation has centered around alleged changes to polling locations and hours and false political narratives designed to spread fear and distrust," he said. "We encourage all Iowans to be mindful of such efforts and to only rely on trusted information from state and local election officials."

Iowa's congressional and legislative districts have changed since the last federal election in 2020, and some polling places have changed, which could add to voter confusion.

Iowa coordinates election cybersecurity efforts with state, county and federal officials, as well as the private sector. The state has relaunched a cybersecurity operations center that will provide 24-hour-a-day monitoring of cyber threats.

"I am confident in Iowa’s cybersecurity posture and the work our state and federal and state partners have accomplished in preparation for this year’s elections," said Shane Dwyer, a chief information security officer for the state.

In a news release, Pate said Iowa has received national awards for its election cybersecurity efforts and was recently named the third best state in the country for election administration.

John Benson, director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the state received federal grant money this year to buy new security equipment for county auditors in 21 counties so they would be able to more safely store their election equipment.

It's a crime to intimidate, threaten or coerce a voter — or attempt to do so — in order to pressure the person into registering to vote or into voting. It's also illegal to keep a person from registering to vote or from voting. Iowa law also contains penalties for loitering, congregating, electioneering, soliciting votes or hindering voters at the polling place.

If a voter sees someone they believe is illegally electioneering or intimidating voters at the polls, they should tell the poll workers at their precinct, Pate said.

"They know what procedures to take," he said. "It might involve everything from just asking them to cease and desist to having to call the sheriff to come in and deal with that individual or whatever group might be doing it."

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

