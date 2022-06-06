Crawford County 4-H beginner String Art workshop set for June 28
The Crawford County 4-H will hold a beginner String Art workshop on Tuesday, June 28 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Extension Office.
Registrationis required before Wednesday, June 15 and can be completed at: https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-06-28-crawford-county-4-h-beginner-string-art-workshop.
Popular in the 1970s, String Art is the craft of weaving colored string between hammered nails to create patterns.
Crawford County 4-H is offering the workshop for youth ages eight to 18.
4-H members can choose to create a heart, star, clover or sunflower design.
The registration fee is $5.
For more information, contact the extension office at 618-546-1549.
The finished artwork can be entered into the 4-H show Visual Arts Fiber category if registered in fairentry.com.
Comments / 0