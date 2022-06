The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget. (CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.

