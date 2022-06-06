For Louisiana, the Future is Bright

That was the message from Matt Deggs in the postgame press conference on Sunday when asked about the future of Ragin Cajuns Baseball. Louisiana finished the 2022 season 37-23, capturing the first conference championship in six years and returning to regional play for the first time since 2016. “The...
It really didn’t add up for LSU to win the NCAA Hattiesburg regional. Until it almost did. The Tigers had to go on the road to the synthetic turf roost (I loathe synthetic turf) of a really quality team in Southern Mississippi. They had to rally from seven runs down in the eighth inning Friday night against a Kennesaw State team that had no business being seven runs up on LSU. They had to rally from four runs down in the ninth inning Saturday against USM. After losing Sunday to the Golden Eagles, they had to try and survive the suffocating pressure cooker of a Monday winner-take-all regional final when, oh yes, they trailed 7-4 in the seventh. All with a pitching staff that seemed to turn from a strength to a question mark as the weather and competition grew hotter, and a defense that you figured was ready to blow a gasket at any moment.
BATON ROUGE, LA. – “That’s my dream school. There’s nothing else to say, plus it’s 20 or 30 minutes down the road,” said CHS Alum and LSU Baseball signee DJ Primeaux. DJ Primeaux is headed to LSU next month to play under head coach Jay Johnson. Something he always wished for as a kid. “You […]
More than 25 million Americans will be under a heat alert this weekend as the Southwest portion of the United States braces for record high temperatures. This temperature will be rising in Southwest Louisiana as well. ...dangerous and deadly heat wave is on the way for the Southwest through the...
Southern Miss and LSU squared off for the third time in three days on Monday in Hattiesburg, with a trip to the Super Regionals on the line. It was a highly competitive game that ended with the Golden Eagles defeating the Tigers 8-7. USM fans have been quick to point...
After falling Sunday night to Southern Miss, the LSU baseball team was on their last life as this Monday afternoon game decided who would host a Super Regional. The Tigers took the early lead but would have to try and make another heroic comeback, but were unable to do so as they fell to Southern Miss 8-7.
Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
In a deal struck between the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Diocese of Lafayette, a new church for Our Lady of Wisdom is coming to campus. Another player in the deal is Our Lady of Lourdes. As part of the agreement (which involves a cash/land exchange), UL will...
According to a new study by 1-800 Injured, Louisiana is ranked number seven in the nation for most dangerous roads, and number two for worst road quality. News 10's Danielle Johnson broke down data and explained how one area in Acadiana has already begun updating dangerous roads.
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU All-America linebacker Bradie James is one of 80 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision who have been selected to appear on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday. James, who combined elite athletic ability with outstanding accomplishments in […]
If you saw "boudin recalled" trending and felt your Cajun heart begin to race, you can sit down and take a deep breath. I want to start by saying it's not what you think and everything is going to be OK. Better?. In what may be one of the more...
The shape of the high school football playoffs might not be known until after the season begins in September. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said Tuesday that the size of the brackets will be finalized at the next executive committee meeting, which is likely to occur in late August or early September.
A federal judge has ordered Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature, which overpowered the state’s Democratic governor to enact a congressional map favorable to the GOP, to redraw the map to add a second majority-Black district. The ruling by Chief Judge Shelly Dick, of the U.S. Middle District of Louisiana in...
Three Arrests for DWI on the Water Reported by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. On June 6, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that three subjects were arrested in St. Martin, St. Mary, and Calcasieu parishes for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI).
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to domestic violence deaths, but a new program could change that. “In domestic violence situations where there is a firearm present, you are 500 times more likely to be murdered with a firearm,” said Monica Taylor, Special Projects Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office.
This weekend will be the final weekend for the place we all know as K-Bon's. The restaurant that sits right on the border of Lake Charles and Iowa announced that it will be closing its doors after this weekend. Monday it will reopen with a new name and under new ownership.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette on Wednesday announced a land-and-cash agreement that will provide spaces for a new home for the burgeoning College of Nursing and Health Sciences and for Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church and Catholic Student Center, located in the heart of the campus.
A bill that would gradually provide $40 million per year to help build a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge won final approval Monday. The same measure would also supply $40 million annually to help build Interstate 49 between Lafayette and New Orleans and for a new bridge in Lake Charles.
First and foremost, I am no "shark-ologist". I could have researched and found out exactly what kind it is, but even looking at the comments about what type of shark it is, no one could actually agree. We can agree, that this is 100% of the shark family, but in my opinion, it's a Bull Shark.
NEW ORLEANS - Street racers from the capital area helped stage a "takeover" in New Orleans during the weekend where rowdy crowds were seen brandishing guns in one part of the city and jumping on a police vehicle in another area of town. The stunts were chronicled on videos taken...
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries licensing section will be closed to walk-in service from June 20-24 at its Quail Drive headquarters in Baton Rouge while the agency eliminates a backlog of mailed-in and e-mailed applications. The lobby area will reopen on Monday, June 27...
