The Georgia Bulldogs and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will begin a home-and-home basketball series in 2022, per a report from Rocco Miller. According to the report, the series will begin with Georgia traveling to take on Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Bulldogs will then host the Demon Deacons the following season at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO