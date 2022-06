LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has tapped hospitality veteran Patrick Nichols to become the resort's new president and CEO later this summer. Apollo Global Management announced that Nichols will take over from George Markantonis effective Aug. 1. Markantonis will then transition to become a special adviser to the board.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO