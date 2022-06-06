Oil and Gas prices effective June 6, 2022

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:54 p.m. EST Monday.

Natural Gas —$9.35 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $4.436; Mid-grade: $4.731; Premium: $4.964; Diesel: $5.130

Yesterday – Regular: $4.431; Mid-grade: $4.699; Premium: $4.939; Diesel: $5.119

Year ago - Regular: $2.748; Mid-grade: $3.008; Premium: $3.252; Diesel: $2.940

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Monday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$115

Oklahoma Sour

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted May 13

COMPLETION

Creek: Oakland Petroleum Operating Co. Inc.; Jessie Bruner No. 54 Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 of 18-18N-07E; 10 barrels oil per day; TD 2,670.

INTENT TO DRILL

Creek: Barden/Bass Oil & Gas Exploration Co Inc.; Standing Bear No. 4-1 Well; C NW1/4 NW1/4 of 04-14N-09E; TD 4,000.

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln Southeast Oswego Unit No. 34-3HO Well; N1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 16-17N-05W; TD 11,881.

Major: Blake Production Co. Inc.; Hogg No. 1-33 Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 33-23N-16W; TD 8,600.

Marshall: XTO Energy Inc.; Beasley No. 7-1H6X31 Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 31-04S-06E; TD 19,535.

XTO Energy Inc.; Gilmore No. 2-32H33X34 Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 32-04S-06E; TD 20,405.

XTO Energy Inc.; Shannon No. 1-1H36X Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 36-04S-05E; TD 19,233.

SOURCE Enverus