Hattiesburg, MS

LSU Tigers baseball vs. Southern Miss video highlights, game score in Hattiesburg Regional final

By Nick Gray, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

Watch highlights from LSU baseball's Hattiesburg Regional title game against Southern Miss on Monday

The Tigers won the first two games of the regional to get into the regional title game but lost 8-4 to Southern Miss on Sunday to force this winner-take-all final.

The two teams also played Friday, a Tigers comeback victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: What will LSU baseball need to do to win Monday's do-or-die Hattiesburg Regional final?

TV INFO: How to watch LSU baseball vs. Southern Miss on TV, live stream in NCAA Tournament regional final

Southern Miss leads off the game with a home run

LSU answers with a 3-run 1st

Cade Doughty with another home run

Southern Miss moves ahead in the 7th with a 4-run inning

Gavin Dugas ties the game with a solo home run

