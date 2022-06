Marquasia Smith, Jannifer Banks, and Aron and Ashton Murphy are the 2022 recipients of the Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship. Smith, a graduate of Vicksburg High School and class valedictorian, received the top award of $1,000. Smith plans to attend Mississippi State University, majoring in computer science to become a software engineer. She said her introduction to computers and technology as a potential career path was during a local college tour when she was 14 years old. In her sophomore year at VHS, Smith learned to code and create apps, games and websites. She also took advantage of free online coding sites to learn C++, JavaScript and Python.

