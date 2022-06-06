ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso Catholics invited to give input on state of Church in synod

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
El Paso Catholics are invited to give input on the current state and mission of the Catholic Church through some listening sessions.

The synod invite comes directly from Pope Francis in an unprecedented process to see all Catholics' participation. The El Paso Diocese announcement states all are invited, especially those who might feel far or not listened to by the church.

“This process was conceived as an exercise in mutual listening. I want to emphasize this. It is an exercise of mutual listening, conducted at all levels of the Church and involving the entire People of God,'" the pope has stated.

The main theme of the synod is “Towards a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, Mission.”

Here are the listening sessions in El Paso:

• West Side: Monday, June 6, 6 p.m. at St. Luke Parish, 930 E. Redd Road.

• Mission Valley: Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m. at Corpus Christi Parish, 9205 North Loop Drive.

To learn more, go to www.elpasodiocese.org

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

