ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Biden to visit New Mexico in wake of historic wildfire season. A look at this year's blazes.

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LspIB_0g2I1XtV00

NEW MEXICO – President Joe Biden will be traveling to New Mexico this week in the wake of multiple record-breaking wildfires scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of the state’s forest land this year.

Biden will meet in Santa Fe Saturday, June 11 at the New Mexico State Emergency Operation Center with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, first responders and emergency personnel.

New Mexico is still battling two of the largest wildfires in its history — the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire in the Santa Fe National Forest and the Black Fire in the Gila National Forest. They are burning over 605,000 acres collectively and are the first and third largest wildfires in the recorded history of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vy0yO_0g2I1XtV00

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire started out as two separate fires and merged in mid-May. The Hermits Peak Fire started as the Las Dispensas prescribed burn in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District. Strong winds caused the fire to jump containment lines and then grew exponentially. The Calf Canyon Fire was traced back to a pile burn holdover from January. The collective fire is burning 318,172 acres as of Tuesday and is still showing moderate fire behavior, though containment has increased to 65%.

Lujan Grisham has been critical of the federal government , calling on the Biden Administration to take responsibility for initiating a natural disaster that has destroyed at least 330 homes and left a financial toll in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Black Fire started in mid-May due to human causes, though the specifics are still under investigation. When this wildfire started, the northern New Mexico fire was already reaching historic acreage. However, the Black Fire, in a mostly uninhabited part of the Gila National Forest, grew at an even faster rate than the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rERGu_0g2I1XtV00

By the time Biden visits, the Black Fire will likely be the second largest in state's history. Though its growth has slowed, it's possible the Black Fire will have burned more acreage than its northern New Mexico counterpart. As of Tuesday, 292,770 acres have burned and 49% of the Black Fire's perimeter was contained.

Apart from these two historically large fires, New Mexico has also experienced several other notable wildfires.

The McBride and Nogal fires in the Lincoln National Forest threatened Ruidoso and surrounding communities in mid-April — early for the New Mexico fire season. Hundreds of homes were burned and families were displaced. Community members are still working to recover from losing everything in the blazes.

Two people were reported to have died in the McBride Fire, making it the only fatal wildfire in the state so far this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WFaU_0g2I1XtV00

The Cerro Pelado Fire started in late April in the Santa Fe National Forest near Bandelier National Monument, Jemez Pueblo and Los Alamos National Laboratory is now 95% contained. The blaze has burned over 45,000 acres and required evacuations of nearby areas.

West of Socorro, in the Cibola National Forest, the Bear Trap Fire started in early May and has burned over 38,000 acres of land and is 98% contained.

More recently, the Foster and Cinnamon Fires ignited in the New Mexico bootheel at the end of May. They have collectively burned over 8,500 acres of land and are contained or nearly contained.

The most recent wildfire to gain attention is a small 37-acre fire ignited in the Lincoln National Forest June 3 by a lightning strike. The Cienegita Fire is only about four miles northwest of the already hard-hit Village of Ruidoso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qG5pH_0g2I1XtV00

While containment percentages may be increasing, this does not mean that the fires are extinguished. Rather, fire crews have portions of the perimeters contained and under control. The state’s fire season is still underway and while the North American monsoon season technically begins in mid-June, New Mexico will likely not experience the precipitation that comes with it until later in the summer.

As the rainy season approaches, officials are worried about flash flooding, landslides and destructive ash from burn scars, according to reporting from the Associated Press . Lightning strikes brought to the area by thunderstorms also may very well start new fires New Mexicans will have to deal with.

Biden will travel to New Mexico following the Summit of the Americas held in Los Angeles from June 8-10.

More wildfire coverage:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Biden to visit New Mexico in wake of historic wildfire season. A look at this year's blazes.

Comments / 0

Related
Science News

Growing wildfire threats loom over the birthplace of the atomic bomb

There are things I will always remember from my time in New Mexico. The way the bark of towering ponderosa pines smells of vanilla when you lean in close. Sweeping vistas, from forested mountaintops to the Rio Grande Valley, that embellish even the most mundane shopping trip. The trepidation that comes with the tendrils of smoke rising over nearby canyons and ridges during the dry, wildfire-prone summer months.
POLITICS
washingtonlatest.com

As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, Utah Faces An ‘Environmental Nuclear Bomb’

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Great Salt Lake, which has already shrunk by two-thirds, continues to dry up, here’s what’s in store:. The lake’s flies and brine shrimp would die off — scientists warn it could start as soon as this summer — threatening the 10 million migratory birds that stop at the lake annually to feed on the tiny creatures. Ski conditions at the resorts above Salt Lake City, a vital source of revenue, would deteriorate. The lucrative extraction of magnesium and other minerals from the lake could stop.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
UTAH STATE
Channelocity

Most expensive Albuquerque neighborhoods--is the price worth it?

(photoBeard/Adobe Stock Imgaes) Albuquerque, New Mexico is a big city with around 564,559 people and 167 neighborhoods, making it the largest community in New Mexico. People here are hard workers, with 85.25% of the workforce employed in white-collar jobs, well above the national average.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

5 Republicans vie for governor in New Mexico primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates in Tuesday’s primary election campaign dominated by concerns about the economy, violent crime and security at the southern U.S. border. The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will...
POLITICS
KREX

3 Colorado counties at CDC’s worst COVID-19 category

While most people have returned to some semblance of life as it was before the first COVID-19 wave of early 2020, we are far from being out of the pandemic and three counties in Colorado just prove how serious it is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Landslides#Wildfire#Fire Season#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Black Fire#The Hermits Peak Fire#The Calf Canyon Fire#The Biden Administration
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

New Mexico firefighter remembered by family and friends

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alongside friends and family, first responders gathered at the Santa Fe Rodeo Grounds to honor one of their own. It was a day of music, words, and, of course, horses to honor the life of Matthew Williams. “He loved outdoors, he loved horses,” said Marco Roybal, Williams’ brother. “I’ve never seen […]
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA

FINAL RESULTS: Doña Ana County June 7 primary election

DOÑA ANA COUNTY - A total of 15,400 voters in Doña Ana County cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election, reflecting a turnout of 16.35% of registered major party voters, according to the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office. This marked a decrease from the 2020 election, when...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KOAT 7

What to look for in the 2022 New Mexico primary election

Get ready to cast your ballots because Election Day is right around the corner. There are a couple of key races that are going to be decided at the end of Tuesday night. First, we have the Republican candidate for governor. This race features former tv Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, State Rep. Rebecca Dow, Greg Zanetti, Jay Block and Ethel Maharg.
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

Teachers leaving SD due to culture war and politics

Teachers in S.D. endure new stress as politics and culture war seep into classrooms. Jason Connelly is exactly the kind of young educator the South Dakota public school system would love to add to its depleted teacher workforce. Connelly grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Catholic schools before pursuing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy