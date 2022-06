KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Keyser will be holding their city election Tuesday, June 14, with the polls to be open at City Hall from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The races are uncontested, with mayor Damon Tillman and council member Jennifer Junkins both running for re-election to their current seats. In addition, city water distribution supervisor Teddy Nester is on the ballot to fill the fifth council seat that has been open since Ron Metcalf resigned last July.

