ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Laws You May Be Breaking Without Even Knowing It

By Nancy Hall
FUN 107
FUN 107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of different laws in the Bay State. Many that we know are wrong and avoid doing (like robbery, murder, etc.) and some that we are probably breaking without even knowing it. As we shared several years ago Massachusetts has some weird laws still on the...

fun107.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drink Alcohol on the Beach?

As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
WSBS

Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls at This Massachusetts Brewery

Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Out of New Bedford Chaos Came Robert’s Rules of Order

Historically, New Bedford has a few reasons it is famous, and one claim is the extraordinary story of General Henry Martyn Robert, distinguished author of Robert's Rules of Order, as they came to be called. The collection of well thought-out parliamentary rules and procedures was created in response to his...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Target
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
BILLERICA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theyankeexpress.com

Deadline to obtain real ID closing in

The “REAL ID” driver’s license program is now within one year of full implementation in Massachusetts. This is a federal security program created in 2005, due to the September 2001 terrorist attacks. The goal is to have standardized and secure identifications issued throughout the country. This enables people to use their license as an official identification for domestic air travel or to enter federal facilities. Under this program, Massachusetts ID’s will meet similar standards as other states. This was supposed to be in effect as of October 2020, however; due to the COVID-19 emergency, several dates have been moved. Since we continue to receive questions on this, I was asked to provide some updates on this program.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Data breach at health care organization may affect 2 million

BOSTON — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people, officials said. Shields Health Care Group Inc., which provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services at dozens of locations, said in a notice on its website Tuesday that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts Gets Richer But Still No Relief for Taxpayers

Massachusetts gas prices topped $4.96 per gallon on Monday, another all-time high, but Massachusetts legislative leaders still won't back a temporary rollback of the state's 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax. The State House News Service reported Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano have again ruled out freezing the gas...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Marijuana Legalization: What Does It Mean for EG?

Now that marijuana has been legalized, there are questions about what it might look like here in East Greenwich. The state commission will be designating where in 6 zones the 24 pot shops will go (there are medical marijuana dispensaries in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth now, with six more in the planning stages). Each community is an “opt in” for a shop unless it holds a referendum and local voters decide they do not want one. There are financial repercussions. If a community says it does not want a marijuana store in their community, they will not receive any revenue from the state tax on marijuana sales. All other communities will get some of the tax receipts, with an additional 3 percent for those communities that actually end up with a store.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy