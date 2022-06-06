ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

300-pound bear fatally struck by SUV on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hgi6F_0g2HxvvH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m92zp_0g2HxvvH00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 6 AM Edition) 02:05

Authorities say a 300-pound bear was struck and killed early Monday on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the transition road from the westbound 210 Freeway to the southbound 605, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of a black Toyota Highlander stopped after the crash, and told the CHP an unknown item had hit the windshield and broke it. Officers responding to the scene found the dead bear in the left lane of the transition road.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. The bear was taken in a flatbed tow truck to the Caltrans Monrovia Yard, and will be recovered by a Fish and Wildlife biologist.

The roadway was cleared and reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Comments / 1

Related
onscene.tv

Car Flies Off 710 Freeway, 1 Extricated With Major Injuries | East LA

05.07.2022 | 1:38 AM | EAST LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a TC with persons trapped on the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle that flew off the freeway, and up the right side embankment. It is unclear if there were one or two people in the vehicle, but at least one person was trapped. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extricate the patient from the mangled car. Per CHP on scene, at least one was transported with major injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Two LASD deputies transported following five-car crash in Pico Rivera

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 9:45 a.m. on Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard. At least five vehicle were involved in the collision, causing one of the deputies to get trapped in...
PICO RIVERA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tommy Cervantez Killed in Crash on East Mill Street [San Bernardino, CA]

San Bernardino Traffic Collision Left One Man Dead. According to the police, officers responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue. Unfortunately, the responding officials declared Cervantez dead at the scene. Investigators said Cervantez was driving an all-terrain quad vehicle when the crash...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Irwindale, CA
Crime & Safety
Irwindale, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Irwindale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Westlake Boulevard [Malibu, CA]

Male Rider Dies in Traffic Accident on Mulholland Highway. The incident happened at 5:35 p.m., in the area of Westlake Boulevard and Mulholland Highway. According to reports, the motorcycle rider collided with another vehicle for reasons still unknown. Furthermore, responding paramedics arrived and declared the rider dead on the scene.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro train in Hawthorne

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a Metro train in Hawthorne. The collision occurred about a half a mile away from the Hawthorne Metro station at around 4 a.m., which is near the 4400 block of West 111th Street. There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity or why they were on the train tracks. Occupants of the train were provided alternate transport by shuttle buses as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators surveyed the incident.
HAWTHORNE, CA
firefighternation.com

Six Los Angeles (CA) Inmate Firefighters Burned in Flash Fire in Fire Truck

Six inmate firefighters suffered burns Tuesday when a flash fire broke out inside their fire truck at the scene of a training exercise. The unusual fire in the back of a fire truck that’s used to transport firefighters to the scene of wildfires occurred as a training near Golden State Highway and Templin Highway wound down at around 11:15 Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Bear#Traffic Accident#Cbs News Los Angeles#Chp
CBS LA

Baby shot in Compton

A baby was shot in Compton Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the infant was shot at 11:29 a.m. in the 100 block of Poppy Avenue in Compton. The baby is said to be in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.The age and sex of the infant was withheld. LASD detailed that the baby was shot by another minor, who was taking care of the baby at the time that the shot was fired. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were still under investigation.Deputies have reportedly taken one suspect into custody, but have not released additional information on that individual.The relationship between the suspect and the baby was not immediately known. A firearm was recovered from the scene. 
COMPTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three-Car Accident on 91 Freeway Kills 1, Hurts Multiple [Long Beach, CA]

Woman Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Long Beach Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m., near Long Beach Boulevard. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle rear-ended another car, causing the initial vehicle to spin and face the wrong-way. Shortly after, a third car struck the wrong-way vehicle head-on.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot Spray Painting Graffiti in Azusa

AZUSA – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 18-year-old man who was shot to death while spray painting graffiti in Azusa. The shooting was reported at about 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Noble Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed Andrew...
AZUSA, CA
Key News Network

Pomona Commercial Fire Contained to Rear of Building

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire on the 100 block of South Main Street in the city of Pomona. Arriving engines located smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. Fire...
POMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street [...]
SANTA ANA, CA
timesnewsexpress.com

Happening Now: LASD in pursuit of carjacking suspect in Diamond Bar

Authorities were in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect in Diamond Bar Monday morning. The pursuit began at around 10:45 a.m. in Ontario before the suspect led pursuing Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies through Diamond Bar and Azusa via the 10 Freeway. Initially, West Covina Police were in...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
spectrumnews1.com

At least 1 person killed in crash on 405 freeway in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (CNS) — At least one person was killed Monday morning in a crash between a work truck, a sedan and possibly a pickup on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Carson. The crash was reported at 4:20 a.m. on the northbound San Diego Freeway at Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy