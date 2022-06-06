ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

City of Selma asks residents to fill out redistricting survey

By Nathan Prewett
selmasun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents are being asked to take a redistricting survey as the City of Selma considers redrawing its voting districts. "As required by law, every ten years, local governments...

selmasun.com

Comments / 0

selmasun.com

House passes bill for more than $15 million for Selma River Stabilization Project

A bill authorizing $15,533,100 for the Selma Flood Risk Management and River Bank Stabilization Project has passed the House of Representatives and will go to the senate. According to an announcement from Rep. Terri Sewell the legislation was passed as the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), which also allowed $17,725,000 for the Birmingham and Bessemer Valley Creek Flood Risk Management Project.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School at McRae-Gaines Learning Center June 13 to July 22

McRae-Gaines Learning Center is honored to sponsor a Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom School® in Selma, Alabama, June 13 through July 22, 2022. The CDF Freedom Schools® program model is a summer and after-school literacy enrichment program designed to serve children and young adults in communities where quality academic enrichment programming is limited, cost-prohibitive, or nonexistent. In partnership with schools, faith and community-based organizations, municipalities, and colleges and universities, the CDF Freedom Schools program enhances children’s motivation to read and generates positive attitudes toward learning, while connecting the needs of children and families to appropriate resources in their communities.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Perry County Commissioner announces County Road 12 resurfacing project

Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. recently announced that a resurfacing project on County Road 12 has begun after setbacks going back to 2016. The road spans seven miles, with the project costing $3.6 million. The project was delayed in 2016 under the previous administration until it was revived in 2021, said Turner's Facebook page.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

BBCF to host Community Grants Awards virtual ceremony tomorrow

Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) will award $208,725 to 69 community organizations in the Black Belt during a virtual ceremony 10 a.m. tomorrow. These community organizations are based in Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties. According to a press release from BBCF...
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Dinosaur egg discovered by teens in Selma goes on public display in Auburn

An 82-million-year-old dinosaur egg discovered by a group of teens in Dallas County in the 1970s is about to go on display in a museum in Auburn. Millions of years ago, a fragile dinosaur egg approximately 2 inches long washed out to sea and was protected in layers of sediment for an incredible journey. In the 1970s, the fossilized egg was discovered by a group of teens near Selma. One of those teens, Prescott Atkinson, would later conduct a CT scan on the egg after completing medical school.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma City Schools approves top 5 candidates for superintendent

The Selma City School Board unanimously approved the top five candidates for the next superintendent during a special called meeting on Tuesday. The board will interview these candidates on June 13 and June 14. The board also plans to host a reception when the public can also meet the candidates at a date and time that will be announced.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices: June 9, 2022

Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Albert Eugene Wilson, deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent havingbeen granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of April 2022 by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Dallas County under severe thunderstorm watch

Dallas County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. tonight. No hail is expected but a couple of tornadoes are possible as well as scattered winds up to 70 mph. The public is advised to keep up with weather updates as they are made. See the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page for updates here and the National Weather Service here.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Edmundite Missions 2022 Health Festival is this Saturday

Edmundite Missions' 2022 Health Festival will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival will provide visitors with information on healthy eating, exercise routines, blood pressure screenings, health assessments and children's activities. The event will be held at the Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Dallas County under slight risk for severe storms until 9 p.m.

Dallas County is under a risk for severe weather starting at 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. tonight. Risks include the possibility of winds gusting up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Flooding may also occur. The public is advised to keep up with weather updates as they are made. See...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Man wanted for murder in Selma captured near Canadian border

A man who was wanted for the murder of a Selma man in 2021 has been captured by federal marshals in Minnesota near the Canadian border. According to the Associated Press, Javontae Mitchell, 18, was wanted for the murder of Taquon Fikes, who was 26 years old. The report says...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Strong storms possible for Perry County until 9 p.m.

Strong storms are possible for Perry County between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. Much of Central Alabama, including Perry County, is under a slight risk for winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. These areas may also see flooding.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Friends of dog owner who was shot by teens last week raising funds for his medical bills

Friends of the man who was shot by two teens when protecting his dog last week have set up a fundraising account to help with medical bills. An account has been opened at First Cahawba for Selma resident Jeff Tomlinson who suffered injuries to his elbow that required surgery when he was shot by two 14 year olds who were riding their bikes past him and his dog at Furniss Avenue and Lauderdale Street on Tuesday morning, Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford told the Selma Sun.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Tin Cup restaurant closes

The Tin Cup restaurant in Valley Grande announced on Wednesday that it is closing. Owners said in a post on Facebook that they have tried to stay open but "it is just too much for now." The venue will remain available to rent for special events. "We appreciate all those...
VALLEY GRANDE, AL
selmasun.com

OBITUARY: Fredrick Jackson

Fredrick Jackson, age 50, passed away June 3. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ashley’s JH Williams Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in Lincoln Cemetery.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Saints athletes shine at Auburn football camp

A few Saints attended the Auburn Football Camp on June 6. Coach Will Gandy accompanied Kristan “Megatron” Moore, Omari “Powo” Smith, Desmeon Conner, and Dakarri Nelson. Omari Smith is a 5’4 140lbs freshman wide receiver. Omari was the offensive co-MVP this past season at R.B. Hudson...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

