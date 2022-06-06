City of Selma asks residents to fill out redistricting survey

McRae-Gaines Learning Center is honored to sponsor a Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom School® in Selma, Alabama, June 13 through July 22, 2022. The CDF Freedom Schools® program model is a summer and after-school literacy enrichment program designed to serve children and young adults in communities where quality academic enrichment programming is limited, cost-prohibitive, or nonexistent. In partnership with schools, faith and community-based organizations, municipalities, and colleges and universities, the CDF Freedom Schools program enhances children’s motivation to read and generates positive attitudes toward learning, while connecting the needs of children and families to appropriate resources in their communities.
