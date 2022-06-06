City of Selma asks residents to fill out redistricting survey

Notice to the Creditors of the Estate of Albert Eugene Wilson, deceased. Letters Testamentary upon the estate of said decedent havingbeen granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of April 2022 by the Probate Judge Jimmy L. Nunn of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same, duly sworn to, in the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or else same will be forever barred.

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO