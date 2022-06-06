Just Cause New Title Confirmed to be in Development

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery has named Luis Silberwasser, a former exec at Discovery, Telemundo and most recently TelevisaUnivision, as chairman and CEO of its sports division.
Reporting to CEO David Zaslav, Silberwasser will lead the company’s domestic sports portfolio and oversee a unified, global sports strategy. The newly merged company brings together Discovery’s sports operation outside of the U.S. and assets like Eurosport with the domestic portfolio including Turner Sports and digital brand Bleacher Report. Along with the Olympics, the company has rights to the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and the NCAA Men’s Basketball...
