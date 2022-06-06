ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Cause New Title Confirmed to be in Development

By Christian Pepito
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has actually confirmed that there is a new Just Cause title in development. The confirmation came from Square Enix’s recent investors briefing. No other details were shared, but it does prove that it exists...

