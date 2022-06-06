ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

WIN: Family Four Pack for Sangamon County Fair

WAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND)- Enter today to win a Family...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 2

Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County looking for owner of missing pig

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help locating the owner of a missing pig Friday. According to a Tazewell County Sheriff’s office Facebook post, the pig was located in Pekin. Anyone who is missing a pig can contact...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

State Fair Box Office Opens Monday With Special Offers

The Illinois State Fair box office opens Monday morning for in-person ticket purchases… with some special opportunities for early risers. Up until now, tickets for Grandstand shows had only been available through Ticketmaster. Starting Monday, you will now be able to buy tickets in person at the fairgrounds. In recognition of the kickoff, the box office will open early Monday… 6am. And on that day, from 6 until 8am, anyone who buys tickets to a Grandstand show will receive a fair admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Stage-Side Party for that Grandstand show. In addition, anyone buying Mega Passes Monday from 6 to 8am will receive a free State Fair lanyard.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Train wheels from historic sleeper car arrive at new Central Illinois home

BLOOMINGTON — A pair of seven-ton train trucks were motionless for so long in Monticello that a tree grew and embedded itself into one of its frames. David Parker, 37, purchased from the Monticello Railroad Museum earlier this year the same trucks and train wheels that once carried a 111-year-old Illinois Terminal Company sleeper. He said he’s considering against removing the log from the chassis.
MONTICELLO, IL
wmay.com

Memorial Marker To Be Dedicated For Man Who Helped Make Springfield The County Seat

A memorial marker will be dedicated this weekend for the man credited with securing Springfield’s designation as the county seat of Sangamon County. Andrew Elliott ran the city’s first hotel, the Buck Horn Tavern, in 1821, when the county was established. Local lore says that Elliott chauffeured the first county commissioners, who had the job of choosing the county seat… and intentionally drove them on long, uncomfortable paths through the swampy land surrounding the community of Sangamo Town. That led to the commissioners choosing Springfield as the county seat… and ensuring the eventual demise of Sangamo Town.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
955glo.com

East Peoria Man Wins The St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Jesse White reminds public that appointments are required for all services at Peoria- Bloomington facilities

(Heart of Illinois ABC)- Residents of Peoria and the Twin-Cities are being reminded by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White about setting appointments for Drivers License and ID card Services at Peoria Driver Services Facility. These locations include: 13 larger downstate areas and central Illinois Driver Services facilities- Including Peoria-...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police investigate shooting in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Sullivan early Friday morning. Illinois State Police were requested by the Sullivan Police Department and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office at around 3:00 a.m. to investigate the shooting. It occurred near the corner of South Madison and East Adams […]
SULLIVAN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Beaches Within a Short Driving Distance of Champaign-Urbana

There are beaches within a short drive from Champaign-Urbana, providing families a taste of sandy fun. You don’t have to drive 10-plus hours to get to the ocean to enjoy the beach. In fact, you don’t even have to drive two hours to Lake Michigan. Central Illinois has a number of beaches to offer and as long as you don’t mind lakes instead of oceans, your family should have a great time!
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy woman killed after being hit by van

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman was killed early Friday morning after she was hit by a van on US-61 a few miles south of Hannibal. Dakota Borenson, 25, was a pedestrian in the lane of travel around 2 a.m. on northbound U.S. 61 about four miles south of Hannibal when she was struck by a 2017 GMC Savanna driven by Troy Rasey, 44, of Maywood, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
HANNIBAL, MO
WAND TV

Crews called to battle fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a large fire in Lincoln Tuesday night. It happened at Tazwood Mental Health Center, which was already operating virtually due to building construction. Lincoln Rural Fire responded to a structure fire at the corner of Pekin St. and Sangamon St. around...
LINCOLN, IL
WAND TV

Child hit by car in Decatur is back home

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A young girl struck by a car in Decatur has recovered enough to return home!. A’Milyon Mollohan, 5, was hit by a car on June 8 when she was crossing the street on East Condit Street. The victim's mother heard screams and the driver taking off.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

High fuel prices hitting police, fire, EMS budgets

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Fuel prices are hitting Illinoisans hard and have many drivers rethinking their travel. But agencies like police and fire don't have a choice in running these life saving calls. Now, cities large and small are feeling the strain of rising prices. Police, firefighters and paramedics are ready...
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Local Business Robbed Wednesday Morning

Effingham Police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed the new Land of Lincoln Credit Union building on North Keller by Wal-Mart Wednesday morning. Reports indicate that a man entered the facility implying he had a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an, as of yet, undetermined amount of money and fled the bank. This happened at around 9:45am. There are no reports of injuries or shots fired.
EFFINGHAM, IL
977wmoi.com

World’s Largest Corvette Show This Weekend in Illinois

The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
wmay.com

Springfield Man Gets 38 Years In Prison In Murder Case

A Springfield man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for a 2017 murder. Kortez Brown-Joiner was 24 years old when he shot and killed 26-year-old John Laprice Morgan in the 100 block of West Lake Shore Drive in July 2017. Brown-Joiner pleaded guilty earlier this year, and the 38-year sentence was handed down Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

