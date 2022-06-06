WIN: Family Four Pack for Sangamon County Fair

The Illinois State Fair box office opens Monday morning for in-person ticket purchases… with some special opportunities for early risers. Up until now, tickets for Grandstand shows had only been available through Ticketmaster. Starting Monday, you will now be able to buy tickets in person at the fairgrounds. In recognition of the kickoff, the box office will open early Monday… 6am. And on that day, from 6 until 8am, anyone who buys tickets to a Grandstand show will receive a fair admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Stage-Side Party for that Grandstand show. In addition, anyone buying Mega Passes Monday from 6 to 8am will receive a free State Fair lanyard.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO