WIN: Family Four Pack for Sangamon County Fair

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
