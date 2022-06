AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot around midnight Tuesday in Akron. Police say the teen apparently flagged down a passing vehicle for help near the intersection of Allyn and Power Streets, not far from the University of Akron campus. He told the occupants he had been shot, and they subsequently drove him to Cleveland Clinic Akron Medical Center before officers could arrive.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO