Nacogdoches, TX

WebXtra: Nacogdoches’ New Zion Church ‘a beacon’ to community as it undergoes renovation

KTRE
 4 days ago

www.ktre.com

KTRE

Boy Scouts documentary investigates history of abuse allegations

TYLER, TX
KTRE

East Texans serve their community on United Way Day of Caring

TYLER, TX
KTRE

UNITED WAY DAY CARING KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-10-22

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans

MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

7 ON 7 KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-10-22

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Pilot introduces East Texas children to air travel

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Families arrived at the A. L. Mangham JR. Regional airport to meet pilot Clay Bandy, the founder of a non-profit organization based in Texarkana. The pilot of 52 years created 4 States Youth Flyers in August of 2021. He said it was all about the kids and providing a unique experience. The organization serves Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

City of Tyler approves $1.5 million to repair Mayfair Building

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Tri-County Meals On Wheels continues to struggle due to inflation

MINEOLA, TX
KTRE

Autopsy: Family visiting Centerville shot and stabbed to death

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Autopsy results released Thursday show all five family members believed to be killed by Gonzalo Lopez were shot and stabbed to death at their vacation home in Centerville. Examining Pathologists from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas say both a shotgun and a sharp...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KTRE

Smith County road near Lake Tyler set to be closed for bridge replacement

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Woman, 3 children injured in Lufkin rollover crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman and three children were injured after a crash in Lufkin Thursday. According to Lufkin police, the woman was southbound in the 1000 block of John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin around 3 p.m. when her Suburban left the road for an unknown reason. Police...
LUFKIN, TX

