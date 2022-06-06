Veteran Sushi Chef Plots New Omakase Concept For First Avenue

A brand new Omakase restaurant is opening up in the Lower East Side, and it promises to be like no other restaurant of its kind.

Unique Omakase is a brand new concept from owners Xinhang Cao and Xiu Yu Zhu . Xinhang Cao is a veteran sushi chef who has been mastering the art since 2007. Most recently, he at worked at Shinn East on East 7th street before partnering up with Xiu Yu Zhu to create Unique Up Inc. Before partnering with Cao, Zhu served as the restaurant manager at Miko in East Northport.

Unique Omakase Will be opening up at 120 1/2 First Avenue , replacing Bubbleology , a popular chain known for turning out various fruit and milk teas alongside waffles and gelato. Sadly, the recently shuttered Bubbleology on First Avenue was the only location in Manhattan, so fans of the chain will have to look elsewhere for their critical bubble tea fix. As an omakase restaurant, the intimate location will feature one central sushi bar that can seat a total of 11 seats at one time.

Envisioned as a traditional omakase restaurant with a modern twist, Unique Omakase will offer sushi and sashimi alongside a robust selection of beer and wine. The sample menu attached with their community board application lists examples like baby tuna and yellowtail for $9, oysters, scallops, and maddai for $12, and even wagyu beef for 16$. Of course, these items and prices are subject to change as the restaurant continues its development, this is just a baseline of what to expect in general.

Unique Omakase is currently in the process of acquiring a proper beer and wine license for the new space, and are currently gearing up to meet with the community board about their application. At the moment, Cao and Zhu are proposing operating hours of 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM every day, seven days a week, and they do not intend to use the space to host private events or to play loud music. Unfortunately, Unique Omakase is still too early into its planning phase to have its own social media account at this time, so you will just need to keep your nose to the ground for further clues about their upcoming debut.

