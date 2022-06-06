ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Two-story, multilane drive-thru-only Taco Bell opens in Twin Cities: Slideshow

By Brianna Kelly
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new concept developed by Minnesota-based franchisee Border Foods features four drive-thru lanes...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Twin Cities#Drive Thru#Franchisee#Food Drink#Border Foods
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

Comments / 0

Community Policy