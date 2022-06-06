ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, IL

Davis Expands Number of Traveling Help Desk Sites

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Congressman Rodney Davis is adding to his list of sites accessible to constituents. In an announcement this morning, Davis says his staff will be holding Traveling Help Desks in June in...

Local Officials: Revised JDC Mowing Plan Isn’t Enough

The State of Illinois has relented somewhat, in the upkeep of an abandoned facility that has become a major thorn in the side of the City of Jacksonville. But city officials say it’s not enough. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says the State of Illinois Central Management Services reached out...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Juneteenth Celebration Moves to Downtown

An annual celebration of freedom is moving to the downtown square in Jacksonville this month. The Jacksonville Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting the 2022 Juneteenth celebration Saturday, June 18th. The event will kick off at 11:00 am with a dedication of the new Dr. Alonzo Kinniebrew mural on the east side of Lincoln Land Community College.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Downtown’s Newest Mural Honors Pioneering Jacksonville Physician, Trolly Mural Also Returns

A Central Illinois artist found therapy through a celebrated doctor from Jacksonville’s past while working to bring more color and life to downtown. A pair of new murals were installed in Downtown Jacksonville on Thursday. Jacksonville Main Street announced the new mural as it was being installed by members of the Wall Dog community of painters who are responsible for creating each of the murals downtown.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
South Jacksonville Spring Fling Carnival Successful In Initial Run

The first annual Spring Fling Carnival presented by the Village of South Jacksonville, Prairieland Heritage Museum, and the Four Rivers Special Education District was a large success. South Jacksonville Police Chief Eric Hansell said during last Thursday’s Village board meeting that the kids who attended really enjoyed the small carnival...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Morgan County Commissioners Pay Out For New Sheriff’s Office SUV, Other Sizable Bills to Start June

The Morgan County Commissioner paid out some sizable bills on Monday for their first meeting of the month of June. Commissioner Chair Brad Zeller says that two large bills came out of the General Fund to start the month: “We have general fund bills in the stated amount of $98,477.02. With that, the two largest payments in that which is most of them is a payment for our joint dispatch quarterly payment of $41,765.90; and then, we also bought the sheriff a new SUV in the stated amount of $38,552.03. I would state that it was bought locally here at Westown Ford.”
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Downtown Job Fair Returns with Trade/College Reps

A popular outdoor job fair is returning to downtown with a new twist this year. The Healthy Communities Collaborative Job Fair sponsored by Jacksonville Memorial Hospital returns to downtown Jacksonville this Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Lori Hartz, Director of Community Relations for Jacksonville Memorial says even though the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Midwest Youth Services Giving Away Shoes Tomorrow

Midwest Youth Services will be hosting a special giveaway in two locations tomorrow in Jacksonville. Executive Director Ann Baker says the initiative began several months ago when a national organization contacted Midwest Youth Services about getting new, name brand shoes to needy young people in the area: “We heard about this nationwide program. They are a not-for-profit called Soles For Souls, and they partner with different entities throughout the United States that they think have a great need for shoes. We just know that a pair of shoes goes a long way. It’s not just a pair of shoes. Especially during the pandemic, it’s providing some relief and creating opportunity to empower people to be their best self – feeling good, comfortable, being able to succeed in school. All of that sadly comes down to shoes sometimes.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville, South Jacksonville Each Holding Clean-Up Days This Week

Residents in both Jacksonville and South Jacksonville can unload some of the clutter left over from spring cleaning free of charge this week. The City of Jacksonville and Village of are both offering their spring clean-up events this Thursday through Saturday. Both events are free to residents of their respective...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Fire Consumes Home Outside of Merritt

The Winchester and Chapin Fire Departments responded to a house fire yesterday afternoon outside of Merritt in rural Scott County. Winchester Fire Chief Freddie Andrews says the initial call came in at approximately 3:20PM to a two-story home at 1248 McGlasson Road, approximately ¾ of a mile north of Merritt.
MERRITT, IL
Children Must be Accompanied by an Adult at Winchester Elementary Playground Following Vandalism

An area school is cracking down on the use of its playground after it was left in a mess last week. Winchester Grade School Principal Andy Stumpf says the school playground isn’t being totally closed to children using it however after he arrived at the school last week to find the area had been vandalized, some changes to how it is accessed will need to be made.
WINCHESTER, IL
Bragging Rights BBQ Raises Near-Record Number For Jacksonville Roller Hockey League

The Kiwanis Bragging Rights BBQ saw a huge turnout this past Saturday at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Kiwanian and BBQ Committee member Rob Thomas says that people were lined up to get in the gates when they opened to the public at Noon this past Saturday: “We had a very good turn out. The weather couldn’t have been better. We figured that we had a little over 750 people show up in the first hour. We had 16 teams total cooking for the competition. 13 of the teams competed for a grand prize of $150. They all really competed for the People’s Choice. Paying members of the public each got a little stick that they could drop in the box for whoever they thought had the best food. We are glad that we are able to help out the Roller Hockey League and give them some money to work on their project.”
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Acree Waives Trial By Jury In Homicide Concealment Case

One of the women charged with the concealment of a homicide in rural Murrayville has waived their right to trial by jury. 37 year old Laura C. Acree waived her right to trial by jury in Morgan County Court this afternoon. Acree has been charged with concealment of a homicide and obstructing justice in connection to the murder of 32 year old Robert “Joey” Schofield in October 2020.
MURRAYVILLE, IL
Downtown Car Show, Spring, and Fall Cruise Nights Return in 2022

A pair of events for car enthusiasts are returning to Jacksonville in 2022. The 26th annual Downtown Car Show and 8th annual Summer Cruise Night is this Saturday in Jacksonville. Joel Buchanan with the Morton Avenue Misfits group that hosts the event says it looks to be a great day for young and old alike.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Two Hurt In West Morton Avenue Crash

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue at mid-day today. A caller advised of a two vehicle collision with airbag deployment and injuries at 11:11 this morning in front of the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller had told police that they believed the drivers of both vehicles to be elderly.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Three Men Arrested For Running From Police on Motorcycles

Three men were arrested after multiple agencies attempted to stop them on motorcycles early this morning. Jacksonville Police attempted a traffic stop on a group of motorcycles at Morton and Main at 11:08 last night. Officers had received reports of motorcycles revving engines and traveling over the speed limit through town. The motorcycles fled the Jacksonville Police attempting the stop. Jacksonville Police did not pursue the motorcycles.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Griggsville Woman Arrested For Drug Charges in Pleasant Hill Traffic Stop

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL

Community Policy