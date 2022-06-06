ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IL

Two Injured When Motorcycle Sideswipes Truck Saturday in Pike

wlds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pike County man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck Saturday. According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 20, just before...

wlds.com

Comments / 1

Related
khqa.com

Quincy woman killed after being hit by van

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman was killed early Friday morning after she was hit by a van on US-61 a few miles south of Hannibal. Dakota Borenson, 25, was a pedestrian in the lane of travel around 2 a.m. on northbound U.S. 61 about four miles south of Hannibal when she was struck by a 2017 GMC Savanna driven by Troy Rasey, 44, of Maywood, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
HANNIBAL, MO
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for June 10, 2022

Cathy S Meckes, 67, Quincy, for improper left turn at 5th and State. PTC. Samantha K Zanger, 29, Quincy, reports her white 2013 Chevrolet Ezuinox was struck by another vehicle somewhere in Quincy on 05/27/22. Damage was to the front passenger side area. No suspects.
QUINCY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Several traffic accidents in Jefferson County on Wednesday

There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
wlds.com

Two Hurt In West Morton Avenue Crash

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue at mid-day today. A caller advised of a two vehicle collision with airbag deployment and injuries at 11:11 this morning in front of the Jiffi Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller had told police that they believed the drivers of both vehicles to be elderly.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Hill, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Pike County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January. Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.
FERGUSON, MO
The Telegraph

Evidence collected in Alton death

Police on Thursday night were collecting items as part of an investigation into the suspected homicide of an Alton woman. On Thursday Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that, at about 12:59 p.m., Alton Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in reference where an adult was found deceased in a residence. A woman reportedly contacted police after finding her daughter dead in an Alton apartment.  Around 7 p.m. Alton Police and Illinois State Police crime scene technicians were completing a multi-hour search of a commercial-size dumpster located on an adjacent property near the apartments. Sources said cameras on and around the nearby Milton Center may have captured an image of a male subject tossing items into the dumpster late Wednesday night.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Pike#Us Route#Dodge#Illinois State Police
wlds.com

Griggsville Woman Arrested For Drug Charges in Pleasant Hill Traffic Stop

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies and Pleasant Hill Police arrested two women Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Pleasant Hill. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that at 7:39PM Wednesday night, sheriff’s deputies and Pleasant Hill Police officers initiated a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet minivan for speeding in the 700 block of West Quincy Street in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in UTV accident

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the […]
ABINGDON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMZU

Man hit by bulldozer dies in Marion County

WARREN, MO - A fatality in Marion County was reported by Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on private property east of Warren, near Route C, as a person conducting maintenance on a bulldozer was hit when it began rolling backward. The report says Joseph Shook, 28, of Auxvasse...
MARION COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Fire Consumes Home Outside of Merritt

The Winchester and Chapin Fire Departments responded to a house fire yesterday afternoon outside of Merritt in rural Scott County. Winchester Fire Chief Freddie Andrews says the initial call came in at approximately 3:20PM to a two-story home at 1248 McGlasson Road, approximately ¾ of a mile north of Merritt.
MERRITT, IL
5 On Your Side

Car stopped on I-70 leads to fatal crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A car that was empty and stopped in the middle of Interstate 70 led to a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Emergency crews responded at 12:35 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Kingshighway Boulevard in north city. They found two vehicles with extensive damage. One of them, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, was on its side.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a bulldozer in Marion County. The incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. at a private property located about a mile east of Warren, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Joseph M. Shook, 28, was performing maintenance The post Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARION COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Caterpillar worker 'killed instantly' in foundry accident

A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
MAPLETON, IL
WCIA

Two arrested in Pana armed robbery investigation

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Pana earlier this week. On Sunday morning, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving. […]
PANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy