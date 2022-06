BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville girl is the second victim of a multi-vehicle crash that also took the life of a woman from Earlville last Friday. On Tuesday the Peoria County Coroner reported that 8-year-old Mia Ross passed away after being airlifted to a Peoria hospital. Three others were taken to area hospitals after the crash that involved five vehicles on I-55 in McLean County. Authorities say 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville was also killed. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

EARLVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO