California’s Gen Korean BBQ House Plans First New York Expansion

One of the west coast’s favorite BBQ joints is currently planning their easternmost expansion to date.

Gen Korean BBQ House is a popular chain of barbecue restaurants that can be found in multiple locations across California, Texas, and Hawaii. The restaurant was established by David Kim , a veteran restaurateur with decades of experience who previously served as both CEO of Baja Fresh Enterprises as well as president of Caliber Capital Group , an equity market investment group.

Every Gen Korean BBQ House operates a full-service “all you can eat” sit down restaurant dining experience, serving mouthwatering Korean BBQ dishes like spicy pork bulgogi, samgyeopsal, daechang, and other items like Hawaiian steak, crispy seaweed rolls, and popcorn chicken. Guests can choose between ordering from the 26-item lunch menu for $20.95 or the 36-item dinner menu for $30.95. Guests then have 2 hours to enjoy as much Korean BBQ as they can handle and can order beer, wine and cocktails from the beverage menu.

For their first-ever east coast expansion, Gen Korean BBQ House will be opening by Union Square at 150 East 14th Street . The location previously housed a Five Napkin Burger , which operated at the space for nearly 10 years. Thankfully, there are still a few Five Napkin Burgers operating in Manhattan, and their locations can be found on the company’s website. Movie buffs may also recognize the corner when it was featured in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver back when the location housed Disco Donuts in 1976.

The location is very spacious, especially for the neighborhood, and is expected to be able to seat a total of 159 guests inside. While other Gen locations in Texas and California serve cocktails, the New York team are only applying for approval for a beer, wine, and cider license. They are proposing late operating hours of 10:00 AM – 4:00 AM every night, seven nights a week, though those hours are subject to change should the community board deem it necessary. While the team is still a ways off from announcing further details about their grand opening, you can follow Gen Korean BBQ House on Instagram for further updates on all of their new projects.

