BOSTON (AP) — For three quarters, the Boston Celtics responded to nearly every punch the Golden State Warriors threw at them. But mistakes and an inability to beat back one final charge by Golden State in the fourth quarter cost the Celtics in a 107-97 loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Now, with the series tied, they find themselves in a best-of-three series with Game 5 set for Monday night at Golden State.

BOSTON, MA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO