For decades, interracial relationships around the world were taboo and sometimes even illegal. Here's how these couples persevered despite their struggles. We might not bat an eye when we see an interracial couple walk down the street today. But before modern gains were made in the fight for equality, these relationships were often considered controversial. Those who dated outside of their race often risked arrest, harassment, or even worse — and even famous interracial couples faced intense scrutiny.

