ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rittenhouse says he will attend Blinn College in Texas

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUIAR_0g2Hq7zf00

Kyle Rittenhouse clarified Monday he will be attending Blinn College District after Texas A&M previously stated he was not admitted as a student.

Rittenhouse made the clarification on Twitter Monday afternoon after an appearance on the podcast " The Charlie Kirk Show " on Friday, June 3. In the episode, Rittenhouse said he recently toured the Texas A&M campus and was excited about attending the university. As he sported a Texas A&M baseball cap, he also talked about his hopes of becoming a pilot.

However, university officials say Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student, according to NBC .

“He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall,” university spokesperson Kelly Brown told NBC News Monday afternoon.

In a tweet Monday, Rittenhouse said the end of his high school career was robbed from him.

"I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future," Rittenhouse tweeted. "I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M."

He also said he will be moving to Texas at the end of the month.

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty in November on all counts in connection with an August 2020 shooting in Kenosha that left two men dead amid protests against police brutality.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He would have faced life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Police Brutality#College Football#American Football#Blinn College District#Twitter Monday#Nbc News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy