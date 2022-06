Today: Increasing clouds, rain & storms later, high 80. We start the day off with dry conditions and just partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs today will top out near 80, but as temperatures increase, cloud cover will too. As we head into the late afternoon/early evening, we will be tracking the return of rain and thunderstorms moving into our area. Currently our entire region is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather, which is a 1-2 on a scale of 1-5.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO