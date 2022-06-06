Toms River Resident Wins Senior Pageant

Bettyjean Pace, Toms River, will be queen for a year. (Photo courtesy Ms. NJ Senior America)

TOMS RIVER – Glamorous is the head that wears the crown, and this year, that crown belongs to Toms River’s Bettyjean Pace.

The Ms. New Jersey Senior America pageant was held on June 2 in Atlantic City.

Pace was one of 10 contestants who took to the stage to compete in “the search for that gracious lady, 60 and over, who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans.”

One of the important subjects that the contestants are judged on was Philosophy of Life, and hers was about kindness being a choice, and it should be something people help spread.

Her talent was an interpretive dance to the Imagine Dragons song “Demons” to bring awareness to those struggling with drug addiction.

As queen, Pace will be traveling through the state, promoting the positive aspects on aging. She will be a featured performer at various showcases.

And of course she will represent the Garden State in the national pageant in September, when she hopes to be named Ms. Senior America 2022.

For more information, visit newjerseysenioramerica.org.