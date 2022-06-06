ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon killing sparks red flag law discussion

By Shay Arthur
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ebony Crockett’s family is left reeling after she was killed outside of her job last week in North Mississippi.

Ebony Crockett (Facebook photo) and Corey Brewer (Horn Lake Police photo)

Officers said Crockett was killed by Corey Brewer who family called an ex-boyfriend. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Brewer, who was on the run after her death, was later killed by officers in a shootout in Tennessee.

Crockett’s family called the 44-year-old a loving light.

“I felt like something like this could happen, but I didn’t think it would,” Crockett’s brother, Larry, said.

WREG obtained court records that showed Crockett had a no-contact order against him. Served just a day before her death, Brewer was ordered to not possess any weapons for the duration of the order and to stay away from Crockett’s home and job.

Julia Weber of Giffords Law Center, an organization to prevent gun violence, said this incident is extremely concerning.

“It’s extremely concerning when this happens, especially when we see a situation where a victim of domestic violence sought and was granted a no-contact order and one that was firearm prohibiting as we refer to these orders,” Weber said.

Following recent shootings across the country, there has been renewed discussion about red flag laws. Everytown Research and Policy said 19 states have “extreme risk protection orders” or red flag policies .

Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas are not included.

The laws authorize family or law enforcement to petition the court to restrict a person’s access to firearms if the court finds them to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Red flag laws only focus on gun and ammunitions prohibitions,” Weber said. “So they don’t name a protected party, or services, or other kind of orders. They just focus on removing the firearm.”

Some opponents of extreme risk protection orders believe they violate second amendment rights.

“What is key for both those domestic violence prohibitions and so-called red flag laws is implementation,” Weber said. “So when someone becomes prohibited, no matter what order that’s under or what door they walk through, we have to make sure if they have firearms they relinquish them, they give them up in the timeframe that’s required and that they’re prohibited from purchasing any new firearms.”

