ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Arrest Made in the rape of an 83-year-old woman

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 10:13 pm, the Cleveland Police Department was called to investigate an Aggravated Sexual Assault that occurred in the 200 block of Harding Avenue. Upon arrival, Cleveland Police Department Officers met with an eighty-three-year-old female victim who advised officers a neighbor had sexually assaulted...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 women found dead in murder-suicide in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – Two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment while their 9-year-old niece was inside, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said. According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Madison Co drug bust, more arrests pending

MADISONVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest was made early Friday morning in a Madison County drug bust. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office – with the assistance of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Normangee Police Department, and the Madisonville Police Department – executed a search warrant on a residence in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, TX
theleadernews.com

Teenager shot to death in Acres Homes

Authorities are looking for those responsible for shooting and killing a teenager in the Acres Homes area late Tuesday night. The identity of the victim, an 18-year-old, was pending verification by the Harris County medical examiner as of Wednesday, according to HPD. Officers responded to a hospital near 1300 W....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cooke
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into daycare in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DWI after deputies say she rammed into a daycare after a night of drinking Thursday. According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Maribel Altuntas was leaving a restaurant that was in the same shopping center as the Loving Family Daycare located at 9437 Highway 6.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Driver charged with intoxication assault in prison van crash that injured 4

A driver has been charged after four people, including an inmate, were injured in a severe crash involving a prison transport van. Ian Morris, 27, was found to be at fault in the crash. He is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, which is a felony. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-45, approaching Willis near FM-1097. According to Conroe police, Morris, who was driving a red truck, spun out on the freeway and came to a stop. Police said alcohol contributed to the crash. That’s when a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport van slammed into the truck. There were two correctional officers, one sergeant, and one inmate inside the van at the time of the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, the inmate and one officer were still in the hospital. The other two guards were treated and released on Tuesday. The van was leaving UTMB in Galveston, and the inmate was being transported to the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas. The spokesperson said additional security had been added to the van and confirmed that three guards were on board at the time of the crash.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime
12newsnow.com

Video showing teen girl being assaulted leads to arrest of 36-year-old man in Orange County

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A 36-year-old man is behind bars in Orange County after being caught on video allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Christopher Lee Seeney, 36, was arrested by Orange County deputies Tuesday night after a video of him allegedly assaulting the girl circulated on social media according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

60 OFFICERS CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-40 ARRESTS

4 am -Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from other agencies to come to East Montgomery County Wednesday night for a Task Force. Between 7 pm and 2 am. those deputies from Montgomery County Precincts 1,2,3,4, and 5 made close to 40 arrests. The final numbers will be totaled later today. Everything from warrants, to drug charges to DWI, were booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
East Texas News

Suspect shot by SJCO officers after threat

SHEPHERD — A 40-year-old Shepherd man died after threatening police with a handgun in the early evening of May 22. John Tapp died from gunshot wounds after confronting law enforcement officers. Sheriff Greg Capers said that Tapp had been under the influence of illegal substances and had been “hollering...
SHEPHERD, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy