Seymour, CT

Wrong-way drunk driver leaves scene of 3 different crashes, Connecticut troopers say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
A Connecticut man is facing a host of charges after causing three separate accidents on a state highway while driving the wrong way intoxicated, Connecticut State Police confirmed.

SEYMOUR, Ct. — A Connecticut man is facing a host of charges after causing three separate accidents on a state highway while driving the wrong way intoxicated, Connecticut State Police confirmed.

Kevin Reilly, 51, of Seymour was taken into custody Saturday evening after troopers found him in a disabled vehicle facing the wrong direction on Route 8. He failed his field sobriety test, WFSB reported.

According to troopers, calls began pouring in to 911 dispatchers at around 6:20 p.m. EDT, reporting a wrong-way driver in Route 8′s northbound lanes, the TV station reported.

Reilly’s vehicle was involved in three separate accidents before the vehicle came to a stop on the northbound median, troopers confirmed.

A witness captured at least portions of the incidents on his dashcam and shared the footage with WTNH.

According to the TV station, troopers noticed before administering the field sobriety test that Reilly’s breath smelled of alcohol, he was slurring his speech and his eyes were watery and bloodshot.

In addition to a driving under the influence charge, Reilly is also facing evading responsibility, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless endangerment charges, according to jail records.

According to police, two people suffered minor injuries in the Saturday crashes, WFSB reported.

Reilly was issued a $5,000 bond and was released to a sober party, WTNH reported.

Accidents


