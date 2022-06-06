The 8 Best Places to Buy Washable Rugs Online So You Never Have to Worry About Kid & Pet-induced Stains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to be at ease all summer long? Amazon has plenty of handy gadgets to help accomplish that, but there are a few that we think are worth the purchase. Items like a watermelon slicer or cooling pillow are definitely on the list, but this latest Amazon find will make your time in the sun a lot more enjoyable. Ostrich’s Chaise Lounge makes tanning so much easier thanks to its special feature. The best-selling lounge chair has a face hole that makes it so easy to relax in, from the beach to pool-side chilling. The opening allows for an ideal position for tanning on your back or reading. It takes laidback summer to a whole new level. With over 11,000 near-perfect ratings, it comes as no surprise this popular tanning chair is selling out fast. So, don’t hesitate to grab a tanning chair or two to kick off the warm weather season.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 HOURS AGO