A 23-year-old suspect was named by officials and charged on several counts, including murder, after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland led to three deaths and one person getting injured.The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death toll after violence broke out at Columbia Machine on Thursday afternoon.The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said. The trooper was shot in the shoulder but returned fire, hitting the shooter who was later hospitalised.Authorities said on Friday that the suspect — a 23-year-old Hispanic male who...

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO