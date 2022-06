Lori Guelfi Losowski, 57, of Rome, passed away on May 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born January 8, 1965, in Rome, she was the daughter of Joseph Guelfi and Joan Strong Guelfi. Lori was educated in multiple Florida schools where she started a long career of being an active and contributing member to society. She held many positions in student council throughout her high school career. Following her graduation from Lemon Bay High School she attended Saint Leo College where she successfully pursued her bachelor’s degree in marketing. She made time to enjoy college life, volunteer at numerous events and charities, and pledged to Alpha Sigma where she made many lasting friendships.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO