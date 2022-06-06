Burger King debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns

(WTVO) — Burger King Austria has unveiled its same-side bun Pride Whopper in honor of Pride Month.

The burger can be had with either two top buns or to bottom buns.

“We are setting an example for individuality and freedom and stand for a respectful interaction with each other,” the fast-food chain said on its website . “Equal rights. Empathy. Understanding. No matter where you come from, no matter who you love, no matter what you look like or what you believe in: Time to be proud.”

The Pride Whopper is available until June 20th.

The US Burger King proclaimed its support for Pride Month on its Twitter account , with a jab at Chick Fil-A, which is closed on Sundays, saying “During #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation to (Human Rights Campaign) for every Ch’King sold”

